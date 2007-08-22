This EP's title song is built upon a driving guitar riff that does all the song's heavy lifting. Gary McGuinness sings gruffly over his own riff, while Tom Cook pounds a steady drum beat. This music is fast, like punk, yet hard like metal. Still, it's neither style. There's so much space in this sonic platform. You can hear every vocal phrase clearly and each riff nearly physically. McGuinness sings with sincere feeling. It's as though the group has filed off the trappings of heavy metal - no fantasy lyrics or scream vocals herein - and punk rock - no snotty kid's stuff to be found. What's left is raging, mature rock & roll.

With "One," McGuiness switches skillfully between impassioned, throaty singing, and more of a whispery tone. It's one more example of what The Survival Code does so well. The Survival Code keeps it simple, but also keeps it extremely good.



