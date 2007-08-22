During "Parliament of Fools," Lynne Jackaman provides soulful vocal backing oohs and ahs, which adds a little sweetness to Bailey's sandpaper lead vocals. It all adds up to an overtly old school sounding rock effort. This kind of rock & roll has a timeless quality to it. Sounds and styles may come and go, but solid, tuneful and intelligent rock music will always find a home in the hearts of true fans.

The albatross is a much-maligned bird. It's a metaphor for dead weight. But in contrast to this album's title, the music here flies beautifully.

