Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is what Philip Glass or Brian Eno might have sounded like, had they built their repetitive sonic experiments around electric guitars, rather than keyboards or synthesizers. With that said, though, not everything on this album is overly brainy. For instance, one track titled "Beaubien Blues" is - just as its title suggests - a blues-based song. It's even kind of a boogie number, and moves along at a brisk clip.

It should also be noted that Tilted Axes music is all guitar, no vocals. These aren't songs so much as they are compositions. (In other words, there aren't vocals). However, the noisy onslaught of electric guitar music is a welcome thing to the senses - especially for those that enjoy this sort of thing.

Overall, Music for Mobile Electric Guitars tilts its axes in all the right directions.



