You can, however, can pick up on the music hall inspirations for and of The Kinks during "Nothing to Hold You," which bounces on jauntily. You can compare this song side by side with The Kinks' MTV era hit of "Come Dancing."

However, "Black Sheep" is a dark, acoustic guitar driven song. Much like their musical influences, Tumbler aren't afraid of the pop song. So many 'serious' rock artists exhibit animosity toward pop songs - as though these are beneath them. One call "Sweetest Thing," for instance, is filled with the sweetness usually only found in sweet pop songs. The song features a joyful electric guitar solo.

We could dare The Cure to cover "Sweetest Thing." Just don't hold your breath for that. Instead, enjoy Tumbler's original, as well as its other fine pop songs.

Click on the cover art below to get your copy:

