The group's full-length opens with one titled "Fairfield, CA," which is likely a city only a Northern (or Central) Californian would know anything about. Many of these songs also make smart usage of acoustic guitar, has happens during "September." And this is not just for the slow numbers; "September" is actually a rocking little number that is lovingly strummed on an acoustic. "I can see September from here," they sing during the song's chorus.

These songs also lean toward the gentler side of the psychedelic era. In fact, these guys would have likely fit right in with San Francisco's Summer of Love, where gentle, loving music was mostly the order of the day.



