Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Actually, fans of blues rock will be thrilled with this one all the way through as guitarist and singer Rosano leads his Conqueroos through a set of mostly rollicking blues rock. There's a little '70s-style funk infused in "Revolve," a nice acoustic intro to Southern rocker "Blackbird," and a remembrance of days gone by in the tender and acoustic "Long Island Sound."

The album closes with Rosano playing mandolin for the country blues of "Proud of My Sins" and he and his fans can certainly be proud of this sin-free good time. Order it here.

