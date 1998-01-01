Emotionally, this 8-track set is relatively happy. This is not dreadfully down in the dumps music like - say - Nick Cave. Wilbanks plays a wide variety of guitars and adds harmonica into the mix. He's also credited with being one of this project's producers. This album is by no means a stripped-down affair. There are plenty of soulful horns on its songs, for instance, as well as Hammond B3 organ in all the right places.

Yes, you can call this a blues album, and Wilbanks sings in a truly soulful voice. It won't, however, leave you with the blues. Just listen to the way the guitar gets funky during "Change Your Mind" while the horns chime in in agreement. Wilbanks slows things down significantly for "Country Livin'" which is a song driven by acoustic slide guitar and harmonica. It's a pretty song that finds Wilbanks singing empathetically about one guy that sincerely needs a hug.

If you're desperately in need of a little beautifully organic music, BJ Wilbanks' album might be exactly what you need.