Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

This six song EP features four very well-known Christmas songs but the effort opens with the lesser-known "Christmas Lullaby," a Doc Watson composition that with orchestration and the group's sweet harmony vocals comes off as stunning, fully reflecting the reverence of the season. The guys offer too their take on Ralph Stanley's "I'm Going Home, It's Christmas Time," this time sticking to pure bluegrass with fiddle and banjo galore and more incredible three-part harmony. The included holiday standards are the sprightly "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" complete with an unexpected saxophone solo, appropriately subdued takes on "The First Noel" and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" and a bluegrass instrumental rave-up of the classic "Jingle Bells." Get it here
Sha Na Na
The Classic Christmas Collection: Rockin' Christmas
Pat Boone's Gold Label
Fans may remember Sha Na Na from their performance at Woodstock, their appearance in the film "Grease" or their own late '70s TV show; here the doo-wop loving "greaser" rockers put their unique spin on more than 20 holiday songs, many of which, like opening cut "Ugly Christmas Sweater" are originals written by the band's singing drummer Jocko Marcellino. Other Jocko-penned cuts include the Chuck Berry-inspired "Rock Rudolph Rock," the mid-tempo rockabilly of "Ain't No Holly in Hollywood," the amusing "Santa's On a Diet" and the swinging "The Santa Bop." Some of the standards featured are "Blue Christmas," "Jingle Bells," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Feliz Navidad." Get it here
Jennifer Saran
Soulful Christmas
Tarpan Records
Saran's 2015 holiday album Merry Christmas, You Are Loved was so successful that here she is quickly back with a new set of standards and originals. As with Merry Christmas, Saran again teams up with Narada Michael Walden who co-writes, produces and plays various instruments throughout, and he does all of those things on opening track "Christmas Lover," a cut that features the legendary Temptations. The song is a slow jam that's custom made for a hold-me-tight dance under the mistletoe or snuggling on the couch. "Sleigh Bells" is a jazzy ride embellished with a horn section, "Swinging at Christmas Time" moves to a finger-popping beat and girl group recalling vocals while the album's title cut is a quiet, R&B-flavored pop cut that revels in the joy of spending the holiday with a special lover. Saran also has fun with a take on the traditional cut "Soul Cake" which she dedicates to Sting, and perhaps the best of her co-writes with Walden, the sensual "Where Are You Christmas." Get it here.
• Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour
• Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes
• U2's New Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200
• Bob Weir and Phil Lesh Teaming Up To Tour As A Duo
• David Coverdale Reveals Whitesnake's New album Details
• Karnataka Singer Hayley Griffiths Speaks Out On Surprise Band Move
• Billy Idol Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates
• Anthrax Announce Kings Among Scotland DVD
• The Killers Cover The Smiths At Festival
• Van Morrison Announces 'In Concert' DVD And Blu-Ray
• Famed Keith Richards Guitar Get Profiled
• Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions
• Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction
• Singled Out: Jane N The Jungle's Wild Side
• Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer
• Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball
• Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories
• Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey Earn Golden Globe Nominations
• Unreleased Vince Staples Track Fuels Animated 'Spiderman' Trailer
• Lady Gaga Is 'Santa's Naughty Elf' For The Holidays
• Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order
• Jeezy Announces U.S. 'Cold Summer' Tour
• Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Christmas Plans
• Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Others Rally Behind Bullied Boy
• Singled Out: Ali B's Strangers In Love
• Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'
• Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List
• Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance And Niall Horan Story Go Online
• Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve
• Singled Out: Olive + Harrison's Can't Communicate
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
• Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition
• Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged
• Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead
• Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition
• Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.