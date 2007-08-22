With Ashley's passionate singing, Beauty in the Breakdown often sounds like the group Garbage. These tracks are also dance-worthy. However, Ashley has more on her mind than merely getting and audience to get up and move. A track like "It's Not Too Late," for instance, is a plea to make a relationship work. "It's not too late to realize," she begs during its chorus.

Not everything Beauty in the Breakdown is do or die, however. "Deep Love," for instance, has a kind of Daft Punk groove to it, which makes it both hum-able and memorable.

Saying there is beauty in the breakdown is the realization that even in some of the direst circumstances, one can still find love and light. NEON is the search for just a little light in our dark, dark world.

