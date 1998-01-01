Broken into electric, acoustic and live sets, the electric set opens with "Dublin Cowboy," a rocker with stinging guitar riffs and a galloping rhythm, before moving on to cuts like the Mott the Hoople/Jimi Hendrix mash-up of "Time Has Taken its Toll" and the blues of "Way it Rolls." The electric set closes with the lengthy blues jam "Already Gone," and while there are plenty of guitar pyrotechnics throughout the album, Torme really gets to stretch out and sizzle here.

Whereas the electric effort is all about groove, the acoustic sides are more about being mellow and reflective; that doesn't mean that Torme's guitar work is any less stunning. Torme does some delicate picking (and yes, some howling!) on "Wolfgirl" and reveals his folky side and talent for storytelling on cuts like "Lady November," "Lethe" and the appropriately Celtic-tinged "Cirkus."

The live side is all electric and filled primarily with rowdy blues rockers like "Bullet in the Brain" and "Trouble" and straight-ahead rockers like "Wild West." Three album sets almost always are padded with filler or overindulgence; Dublin Cowboy bucks that trend as Torme ropes in what may very well be a career-defining collection.

