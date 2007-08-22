In fact, much of Backwards Glance is not really blues music at all. Instead, bluegrass and folk sounds influence its overall vibe. In some instances, as during "Sunset," blues and folk somewhat intersect. There is a bluesy slide guitar solo, but there's also a sweet fiddle part that finds its way in. One song, "Silver Wings," shares a title with one of Merle Haggard's best songs. This one, though, is quite different from that lyric from The Hag. Instead of singing about the girl that got away, Byfield tells about a woman trying to succeed in the Los Angeles entertainment business.

Although you may secretly wish Blind Lemon Pledge would make a stomping retro furniture polish commercial jingle, the sweet and comforting music that fills Backwards Glance is nevertheless a satisfying effort. Even though you cannot judge this book from its cover, its contents in no way disappoint.



