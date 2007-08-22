Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
After a three-year wait between new albums and a recent health scare that caused him to interrupt his Runaway Train Tour, Seger returns with a very strong set in I Knew You When. Long known for being a masterful crafter of radio-ready songs, (his Greatest Hits album, certified "diamond" earlier this year for ten million units sold, attests to that) Seger demonstrates that talent in the album's opening number "Gracile," a lusty blues-tinged rocker about the appeal of a woman who is so attractive that she'll curl the toes of her admirers. Perhaps still conscious of the fact that songs needed to be relatively short to get on the radio back when he first started out, Seger keeps his appreciation for the gracile (It means slender and attractive) lady to just under three minutes. There are nods to other songwriters here too as Seger cover's Lou Reed's "Busload of Faith" and Leonard Cohen's "Democracy;" "Busload of Faith" as performed by Reed has a sort of "we're all doomed" ominous edge to it but Seger infuses the song with positivity as he sets it to a big arrangement complete with a horn section and background singers who give the cut a slight gospel feel. For "Democracy" Seger sticks pretty close to Cohen's arrangement, his vocals resonating far brighter than Cohen's trademark deadpan delivery. The album's title indicates that Seger might be in a reflective mood here, and that comes home on the melancholy title cut, and more powerfully on the slow and emotional devotional to a lifelong love, "I'll Remember You." "Marie" is another homage to a desirable woman where the slow tempo and acoustic guitar parts hint that this is a relationship to be savored even though the lover that Seger portrays seems quite willing to move along at any moment. With guitars set to "diesel," "Runaway Train" careers down the musical track with a steady drumbeat and saxophone blasts mimicking train whistles, "Something More" is a dramatic ballad about trying to define a relationship, and "Forward Into the Past" is a classic Seger rocker with commentary about how many of the things that built America have fallen by the wayside, as if they never existed. The album closes with "Glenn Song," Seger's heartfelt tribute to his late friend Glenn Frey, and there's no doubt that many will experience watery eyes when hearing the tune, at least for the first couple of times. Seger has been hinting that he may be retiring soon, but with the release of this excellent album and the announcement that the Runaway Train Tour will resume in the spring, fans can be grateful that that day is not here yet.

advertisement

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized- Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young- Stone Temple Pilots- more

AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64- Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release- Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy- Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video- Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music- more

Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85- Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing- Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?- Eminem 'Saturday Night Live'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young

Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour

KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover

Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath

U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem

David Bowie, McCartney and Johnny Winter Guitars Being Auctioned

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred

Anthrax Announce Double Disc Album Reissues

Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Neil Young Plans Tiny Special Acoustic 'Homecoming' Show

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized

Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young

Video Of Stone Temple Pilots Featuring New Singer Released

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery

Vic Mensa Adds String Section For 'The Late Show' Appearance

Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For 'Beautiful Trauma' Video

Pentatonix and Jennifer Hudson Release 'How Great Thou Art'

Chance the Rapper Secures Big Donation for Chicago Public Schools

Thomas Rhett Wants To Include Daughter's Heritage Into Holidays

Keith Urban Looks Back At His Very First Thanksgiving

Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary

Luke Bryan Reveals Spoken Word Rendition Of New Song

Angelica Hale Honored to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Brantley Gilbert Celebrating His First Thanksgiving As A Father

Hall And Oates' John Oates Goes Americana With New Solo Album

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy

Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.