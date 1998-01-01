Another song seemingly fit for Hollywood is "Behind the Velvet Curtain," which is moody with its faraway vocals and electric guitar, laid over acoustic piano. Van Shaik expresses her modernist view when singing about text seemingly from the Dark Ages in a song of the same name.

The aforementioned "Blue Diamond Eyes" begins by describing this exotic woman as "a Hollywood Girl." She's also termed as having "the soul of a gypsy." Clearly, she's not the 'stay at home and raise kids' type.

This EP is the sort of project that will put you in a mood where you picture the unique SoCal souls that long to become silver screen idols. Their stories aren't always pretty, but they're usually fascinating.

