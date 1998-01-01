"Taller Skies," for example, incorporates an electronically modified vocal and even adds an electric guitar solo to its mix. "Thunderbird" sidesteps the usual 4/4 electronic dance groove to create a near-reggae beat. Within the latter's electronics, one can also catch a bit of acoustic piano, as well.

Ironically, one of the heaviest-sounding tracks off El Wire Pacifier is one titled "Feather." It's built upon a thumping, swaying groove. It also features a shimmering musical line, one that sounds as though it might go over well at an EDM festival.

The project closes with "You Can Be," which is the release's longest, at 7:36, and slowest track. This is a sweet, heartfelt way to conclude a creative collection of music.