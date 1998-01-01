The song has an irresistible country dance groove that's so effective that the listener might not realize at first that Harrison is singing about a man who's frying potatoes for his woman and rubbing lotion on her feet, a clear down-to-earth expression of affection that is indeed delivered with a wink.

On the swinging, Bakersfield-informed "The Gavel," Harrison waxes cute about being in the slammer; "Now the state has my body and the county just sold my truck." All of this just indicates that Charlie & the Regrets are having a great time, and that translates well to the listener whether the band is rocking to the Georgia Satellites-like "Baytown," boogieing like crazy on the rave-up "What Can I Do" or taking a more serious tone for "Houston Rain." An authentic and refreshing take on Americana with a Texas accent. Get your copy here

