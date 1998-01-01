Singer Angelos Krallis doesn't always sound like Morrison, but he does have a quality to his voice that, like Morrison's, makes every syllable sound mysterious, so when he sings a spooky song like "Omens" the level of intrigue goes through the roof.

The overall feel is rooted in the psychedelic music of the 1960s and '70s, and some of the exotic instruments used (djembe, darbuka, udu, oud, amanes) pair with the guitars and synths to channel the days when bands first started putting out music that was influenced by LSD.

This release does not yet have wide distribution in the U.S. but it is well worth seeking out and can be purchased directly from the label in Greece, Inner Ear Records.