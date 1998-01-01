One of the nation's biggest urban music festivals, the Cincinnati Music Festival Presented by P&G offers three days of fun with some of today's biggest stars of R&B, rap and soul music along with a hefty dose of blast-from-the-past.

Beatbox master Doug E. Fresh will host the entire shebang which begins with an opening night 'Party for a Purpose' featuring Kid Capri ("Kid Capri's Block Party" radio show) and "It Takes Two" star Rob Base. The party will be a fundraiser for Cincinnati area charities.

July 28 find KEM, SWV, En Vogue and Bell Biv Devoe warming up the crowd for headliner Mary J. Blige, who has a new album out called "Strength of a Woman," while closing day features a headlining show from Usher with Anthony Hamilton, Fantasia, Ro James and the mighty Con Funk Shun in the opening act slots.

All shows and the opening night party take place at Paul Brown Stadium.

For more information on the Cincinnati Music Festival go to https://www.cincymusicfestival.com/



For ideas on other fun things to do in Cincinnati go to http://cincinnatiusa.com/



