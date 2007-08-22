Nevertheless, one called "Videogames > Girlfriends," which has a chuckle at immature gamers that may not have the time or inclination toward romance, isn't nearly as funny, audibly, as it is on paper. It also makes one wonder if metal, which is ofttimes one of popular music's darkest corners, is really the right forum for parody. Weird Al sells his songs with accordion accompaniment, and - let's face it - the accordion is a humorous instrument. Accordion players may make you smile or laugh, but they rarely bring you to tears. And even though there is banjo on this album, Steve Martin has better mastered the art of mixing funny stuff with bluegrass sounds.

Maybe one just needs to be more of a metalhead to get why "ScarJo(lene)," a cover of an old Dolly Parton song, is funny. With all this said, though, the album is well played and filled with enjoyable music, even if it's not exactly a laugh riot.