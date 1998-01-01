The album's title cut is more pop zydeco with a solid dance groove and lyrics that are sing-along friendly but "Take Me There," a Ledet co-write, is jazzy pop devoid of zydeco flavor.

There's even a reggae/zydeco/pop mash-up to be had in "A Good Day," and closing number "Street Light," while using the accordion as the lead instrument, is pop with hints of hip-hop and jazz. Zydeco is best appreciated when played live; it is meant to be danced to.

And while Ledet and company color outside the lines here everything, regardless of description, has a groove and you can bet that the band's live shows provide a raucous good time. In the meantime Standing on Faith will do quite nicely. Get your copy here

