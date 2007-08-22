In a few places, Webb speaks his lyrics, rather than sings them. This happens during "Let Them Eat Cake," which pontificates on American politics. He speaks his mind again with "Nomads." Webb also has a beautifully twisted lyrical mind. For example, he mildly complains, "I pass you every day on my way to nowhere" during "Missed Opportunity."

"No Soul" vacillates between supper club jazz and wild improvisation for an instrumental touch. Oh, and don't let its title fool you - it's soulful.

It's easy to miss Webb's intelligence due to his sonic weirdness. But he's by no means some sort of raving lunatic. He just likes to stir the pot, both lyrically and musically. Oedipus The King is a delightful aural journey down Dan Webb's unique sonic rabbit hole.

Click the cover art to get your copy:



