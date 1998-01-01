Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
DeYoung now sports a full head of white hair, and with his dapper dress looked very much the showman as he energetically strutted the stage, dancing, mugging with band members and playing air guitar. At one point in the show DeYoung asked who in the packed crowd was seeing him for the first time, and after lots of hands shot up he quipped, "I'm 70-years-old! Where the hell have you been?"
With the exception of the title cut from his mid-'80s solo album Desert Moon, every song that DeYoung played was a well-known Styx cut. While DeYoung sang most of the hits himself, on occasion he moved to keyboards while guitarist August "Augie" Zadra or guitarist Jim Leahy handled lead vocals; both replicated original vocals very nicely while also ripping it up on guitar.
Mid-set found the band playing "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," the quirky "Mr. Roboto" for which DeYoung brought out a "Killroy" head to dance around with, "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Miss America" and a spine-tingling take on "Crystal Ball." An especially touching moment came when DeYoung sang the Styx #1 hit "Babe," which the singer wrote for his wife of 47-years. Suzanne DeYoung sang back-up vocals for most of the show, but for "Babe" she came into the audience and sat in the first row so that Dennis could sing the song directly to her.
The show headed toward its finale with "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," an acoustic guitar showcase for Leahy with "Prelude 12," "Suite Madam Blue" and "The Best of Times." Rather than leave the stage at that point, DeYoung told the crowd that the band was going to forego the whole encore lead-up, and they stayed to play "Renegade" and show closer "Come Sail Away," certainly appropriate as the audience had been taken on quite a journey.
DeYoung remains on tour; find upcoming dates here
Upcoming shows at the Mesa Arts Center include concerts from the Beach Boys (Sept. 17), Home Free (Oct. 25), Steep Canyon Rangers (Nov. 3) and a Christmas show from Dave Koz on Dec. 13. For a full list of upcoming events go here.
Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Teases New Music
• Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video
• Skid Row Star Addresses Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion
• Slash Is Gibson's First Global Brand Ambassador
• Singled Out: Freddie Nelson's Light
• Papa Roach Release 'American Dreams' Video
• Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas
• Graham Nash Extends North American Tour
• Converge Stream New Song and Reveal Album Details
• Billy Idol To Rock Late Night TV This Week
• Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
• Volbeat Release 'For Evigt' Live Video Ahead Of Tour Dates
• David Crosby Claims Ted Nugent 'Not Good Enough' For Rock Hall
• The Eagles New Lineup Announce 'Evening With' Shows
• Justin Bieber Reveals His Mayweather V McGregor Prediction
• Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests
• Bruno Mars Donating $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims
• Jay-Z Has Message For Fans Suffering From Depression
• Kid Cudi Announces North American Tour
• Thomas Rhett Joins panel of judges For Miss America
• Blake Shelton Announces His New Live EP
• Pink To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at VMAs
• Deadmau5 Drops $15K on 'Rick and Morty' Favorite McDonald's Szechuan Sauce
• Luke Combs Releases 'When It Rains It Pours' Music Video
• Khalid Talks Mashmello Collaboration 'Silence'
• Taylor Swift Court Battle Jury Reaches A Verdict
• Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short
• Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'
• Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.