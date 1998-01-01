As the title of the album hints at, the gravel-voiced singer is letting his soulful side shine through as he works primarily in an old school R&B vein. Davis tackles a couple of covers here, notably an exceptionally funky interpretation of the oft-covered oldie Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out, but he proves quite capable at writing songs in the genre too with cuts like the earthy pop of King of Fools, the psychedelic, swampy soul of All the Roads and the hot Memphis funk rock of Rapture being highlights.

Davis' singing commands such attention that it might take a couple listens to appreciate the guitar work, rhythms, organ playing and such that backs him up; knowing that he plays all the instruments himself makes this solo debut all the more impressive.

