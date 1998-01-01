Die Choking is the same on the surface; "III" features more nuance. Blast beats, gunning riffs, mid-paced stomps, sections lasting for a handful of seconds before swapping out, and detailed tracks are all inherited from the last EP. Cutting deeper into the spastic glacier that is Die Choking reveals refinement, as though the album is an onion that shoots off acidic gunk as each layer is peeled away. The punk sections have a much more tangible role in the riffing scheme, while the vocals have drifted toward harsh shouts and sound improved. The guitar sections are wilder and less predictable, often paving for Die Choking's triangle of influences to dive on the aural bomb and fly at the listener in pieces and chunks.

The sound quality takes on a punkier vibe, what with the booming snare and the hardcore edge in the guitar tone. This is fitting for the record, however, as the attitude further serves what is the musical equivalent of a spoonful of entropy.