Eliran reveals the flexibility of his voice during this album's title track. Musically, though the song rolls to a sort of Vampire Weekend-meets-Local Natives groove, which is simply irresistible.

A distinctive voice would be relatively useless without an equally noteworthy musical unit, and Dolly Spartans fill each of these five tracks with melodic, rhythmic and jangling guitar music. These guitar lines are consistently placed upon surging bass and drum parts.

Yes, this work will likely strike those who remember 80s college rock with a feeling of nostalgia. But even if your memory doesn't go back that far, there is still much joy to be had with this new effort.



