The record, cut while Barnes took a five-year hiatus from 38 Special, was originally scheduled for release on A&M Records but got set aside when the label ownership changed, causing it to get lost in the shuffle for nearly 30-years.

Barnes' voice is instantly recognizable as the same one that powered 38 Special hits like "Caught Up in You," "Hold on Loosely" and "Rockin' Into the Night" and here album cuts like "Maybe You'll Believe Me Now," the made-for-radio southern rock of "I'd Do it All Over Again" and a powerful cover of the Chicago hit "Feelin' Stronger Everyday" can easily sit proudly alongside all the 38 Special favorites.

Barnes plays guitar throughout and he's got a superlative bunch of sidemen helping out here, including former Heart drummer Denny Carmassi, Dann Huff, Sammy Hagar keys man Jesse Harms and the late Toto members Jeff and Mike Porcaro.

38 Special is currently touring with Barnes at the helm and maybe a couple of these songs will find a way into the set list on any given evening; for sure though fans will be pleased to rock into the night with Ride the Storm any time.