Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
The band calls its album California Torpedo, yet it's not a native SoCal act. This unit that points to The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds as influences, is from Linz, Austria. This is where the album was tracked, and it's a strong, consistent, lively and thoughtful series of songs. Electric Ray is, indeed, many times like a powerful jolt of energy.
Sometimes, with all the dance music hogging up the radio airwaves, it may appear that the future of true rock & roll is in danger. But if Electric Ray and the Shockers have anything to say about it, rock & roll is here to stay.
Click the cover art to get your copy:
Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
Rating:
• Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe
• Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members
• Metallica and The Who Lead Music Festival Lineup
• Foreigner Celebrating Anniversary With 40 Track Release
• Beatles Release Preview Videos For Sgt Pepper 50th Anniversary Reissue
• Lamb Of God Plan Long Break Following Summer Tour
• Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Unplugged Videos Go Online
• X Announce Summer Leg Of 40th Anniversary Tour
• Violent Femmes and Echo & The Bunnymen Plot Summer Tour
• Can Stream Rare Song From Upcoming Compilation
• Max Cavalera To Play Full Nailbomb Album On Upcoming Tour
• Thank You, Friends Big Star's Third Live DVD and Album Announced
• Falling In Reverse Release 'Coming Home' Video
• Radiohead And Others Coachella Sets To Stream Live Online
• Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams Lead Pilgrimage Festival Lineup
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Lorde's 'Green Light' Featured In HBO Teaser Trailer
• Kyle Tops Billboard Chart With iSpy Featuring Lil Yachy
• Noah Kahan Releases 'Hold It Down' Video
• Singled Out: Tara Macri's Home
• Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'
• Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album
• Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History
• RaeLynn Debuts At No. 1 On Country Album Chart
• Hans Zimmer Announces North American Summer Tour
• Brother Ali Release 'Own Light' Music Video
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.