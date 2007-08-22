The band calls its album California Torpedo, yet it's not a native SoCal act. This unit that points to The Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds as influences, is from Linz, Austria. This is where the album was tracked, and it's a strong, consistent, lively and thoughtful series of songs. Electric Ray is, indeed, many times like a powerful jolt of energy.

Sometimes, with all the dance music hogging up the radio airwaves, it may appear that the future of true rock & roll is in danger. But if Electric Ray and the Shockers have anything to say about it, rock & roll is here to stay.

Click the cover art to get your copy:



