Kenney has a lovely singing voice, and although not as pitch perfectly striking as Krauss, it's nevertheless a beautiful instrument. Kenney proves her skills most with "Real World," which features little more than stark string work and Kenney's angelic singing. She doesn't need a strong backbeat to get her point across.

The three-song Waltz EP closes with the waltz-y "Enough," a song that finds Kenney stretching her vocals in nearly a jazzy way. This girl can likely sing most anything she puts her lungs to.

It's been said the best things come in small packages, and at just three tracks, "Waltz" is about as small as you can get. It's also only ten minutes total of music. Nevertheless, it's also likely ten of the best minutes of acoustic music you'll hear in a long, long time.



