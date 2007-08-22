Linkin Park's influence reached all the way to Houston, Texas, which is where this trio is from. Tonight We're Alive is an EP filled out with compact, powerful rock songs. Right in the midst of the act's original songs is a cover of David Bowie's "Heroes," which is given the hard rocking treatment here. It's not the same as Bowie's stylistic version, but it's nevertheless entirely credible.

It would be selling the act short, however, to only compare Here's the Riot to just one act. For instance, this EP's title track moves with the swagger of early Queen recordings, and is quite enjoyable.



