Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds
Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic by Marc Shapiro

Reviewed by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
The extent of the average fan's knowledge of the '60s song "Hey Joe" probably consists only of familiarity with the version performed by Jimi Hendrix, which is still a mainstay on classic rock radio. Those who know a little rock history might know that Hendrix was not the first to take "Hey Joe" to the charts; a rather obscure group called the Leaves had a hit with the song in 1966. What else is there to know? An awful lot, and it's laid out here by New York Times best-selling author Marc Shapiro. The early portion of the book details Shapiro's in-depth sleuthing as he tries to document who exactly wrote "Hey Joe" and uncover other facts like who was the first to record the song, and who was the first to get that recording out to the public. Shapiro was likely pulling his hair out with what he turned up but fans will have a good time reading about his fact-finding mission. Some evidence pointed to the song having its roots in old blues or folk tunes, while those claiming to have written the song include folk singer Tim Rose, Dino Valenti of Quicksilver Messenger Service and Billy Roberts who today is widely given the songwriting credits. What comes out between the lines is why this all matters; there was something about the song and its tale of premeditated murder that resonated with almost every working band of the mid-'60s and everyone from the Byrds, Love, the Surfaris, Deep Purple, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead either recorded the tune or played it in concert. The latter portion of the book finds Shapiro moving into subsequent decades and bringing the story current; along the way he offers "Hey Joe"-related dialog from the likes of Patti Smith while also exploring versions cut by Willy DeVille, Eddie Murphy, Captain Sensible and untold others. In all Shapiro is aware of about 2000 versions of the song, with that total growing larger virtually every day. So while the book is ostensibly about the song it is named after, really it is about some intangible quality that is the very essence of rock 'n' roll.

Order your copy here

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy- AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit- CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds- more

Eagles Reportedly Taking Action Against Hotel California- Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour- Slash Reportedly Recording New Solo Album- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson To Receive Walk Of Fame Honor- Journey And Anthrax Stars Launch New Band- Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle and Collective Soul U.S. Tour- more

Day in Pop:
Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour- Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances- Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album- Bleachers - more

Kendrick Lamar Makes Surprise Appearance At The Weeknd Concert- Travis Scott Issues Statement About Fan That Fell From Balcony- Harry Styles Streaming New Song- more

House Of Cards Season 5 Trailer Released- Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On Outselling 'More Life'- Niall Horan Releasing New Single 'Slow Hands' This Week- more

advertisement


Reviews

My Silent Bravery - Face to Face

Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic

Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene

Jennifer Paige - Starflower

On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo

Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years

Ray Goren - Free

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand • more

Rock News Stories
David Lee Roth Helps Former Van Halen Star Following Tragedy

AC/DC Song Use In TV Ad Leads To Lawsuit

CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds

Imagine Dragons Release Explosive 'Thunder' Video

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Launching Radio Show

Paramore Release 'Told You So' Video and Announce TV Appearance

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Stream New Song

Vivian Campbell's Riverdogs Announce New Album

Journey, Dio Supergroup Revolution Saints Make Live Debut

The Beatles Channel Coming To SiriusXM

M.O.D. Announce New Album 'Busted, Broke & American'

Royal Blood Perform New Songs In 306 Degree Live Footage

Whitesnake In The Studio For Blockbuster Album's 30th Anniversary

Neurosis Add New Date To Summer Tour

Goatwhore Announce New Album 'Vengeful Ascension'

Fozzy Release Music Video For New Single 'Judus'

Lacuna Coil Renew Century Media Deal

Singled Out: Bubbles Erotica's Cicada Arcade

• more

B-Side Stories
Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour

Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances

Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards

Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video

Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates

Scotty McCreery Releasing 'Five More Minutes' This Week

The War On Peace Release New Video Announce Release Show

Billy Ray Cyrus Revisits 'Achy Breaky Heart' For 25th Anniversary

Ja Rule Heartbroken Over Fyre Festival Demise

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.