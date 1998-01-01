Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

Hollywood Monsters

Capture the Sun

(Deadline)

Hollywood Monsters are singer and guitarist Steph Honde (Paul Di'Anno Band) and Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio) and here they get assists from guests including Danko Jones, Tracy G. (Dio) Neil Murray (Whitesnake) and many others as they rock through a set of mostly original cuts including the Motorhead-like "Evilution," the radio-ready "It's a Lie" and the gauzy, Robin Trower-recalling "Waiting." This satisfying set of melodic hard rock leans toward an '80s sound, so no surprise then that one of two included covers is that era's Whitesnake hit "Fool for Your Loving." It is tough to cover David Bowie but the other interpretation here is a solid rendition of Diamond Dogs cuts "Sweet Thing" and "Candidate."

The Dahmers

In the Dead of Night

(Lovely)

The Dahmers open their latest with the instrumental cut "Dusk," a trippy and slightly spooky music bed that serves as an alarm clock for denizens of the night. And this night-dwelling Swedish foursome proves fearless in their musical attack, mixing Beatles-like harmonies into Clash-style punk rock for "Cut Me Down," waxing Bowie-ish on "It's Too Late" and rocking New York-style with the D Generation-recalling "The Night Has Just Begun." Despite tracks with names like "I Wake up Dead," "Cold Skin" and "Bloodsucker" there is nothing morbid going on here; in fact this set is so much fun that you can even listen to it in the daylight.

