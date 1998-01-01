Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
We continue our Iron Maiden TBT month with a look back at Kevin Wierzbicki's 5 Star review of the "Flight 666" film which documented the first leg of the band's legendary Somewhere Back in Time World Tour:

The footage for Flight 666 was filmed during the first leg of 2008 tour and although that tour was by no means billed as a farewell tour it is unlikely that Iron Maiden fans will ever have a better snapshot of their heroes in action than that provided in this film.

The Somewhere… tour was patterned after the band's mid-'80s World Slavery Tour and the set list here is much the same as the DVD shot during that tour and released as Live After Death. And that was exactly the idea; the band knows that this era was their heyday so they dusted off oldies like "Aces High," "2 Minutes to Midnight," and "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" for this stroll down memory lane.

Many of the songs performed here hadn't been performed live for over twenty years but footage of the audience finds fans mouthing every word in English; an amazing fact considering that most of the film was shot in non-English speaking countries like Argentina, Japan, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and India (one song per stop is included.)

And every performance is flawless; singer Bruce Dickinson belts out his lyrics and races the stage like he's still 25-years-old and the triple guitar attack from Adrian Smith, Dave Murray and Janick Gers is without doubt one of the tightest in the business. So while all of these songs have been heard many times before (favorites "Run to the Hills," "Iron Maiden" and "Can I Play With Madness" are included too) they have not been heard (and seen) like this before.

Iron Maiden is at the stage in their career where you would expect them to be losing their chops but they are clearly veterans at the top of their game. This double-disc DVD package has all the potent concert footage on one disc but fans will be just as mesmerized by the documentary on the second disc.

The band flew to their Somewhere… tour stops aboard a customized Boeing 757 (dubbed "Ed Force One" after their monster mascot Eddie) that was piloted by Dickinson himself and the documentary captures nearly two hours of life aboard the giant jet.

These guys are way beyond the usual on-the-road tomfoolery by now but they clearly have a ton of fun aboard the plane, meeting with their fans pre-show and of course on stage. Flight 666 is not only a must-have for every Iron Maiden fan right now but it is destined to be forever deemed "essential."

advertisement

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
Rating:

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy- Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire- Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album- more

Axl Rose Doesn't Deserve Negative Image Says Ex Guns N' Roses Star- Journey Split With Steve Perry Over Stupid Issues Recalls Schon- Paramore Announce New Album- more

Original Alice Cooper Band Reuniting For Special Show- Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour- Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover- Peter Criss- more

Page Too:
Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo- Drake Didn't Receive All His Cash Money Alleges Lawsuit- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Concert Postponed Due To NBA Playoff Game- more

New Prince EP With Unreleased Songs May Be Released Friday- Drake The Victim Of A Strange Break In- Lana Del Rey Streams New Song 'Lust For Life' Featuring The Weeknd- more

Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA.' Video Starring Don Cheadle- Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials- Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series- Drake and Migos- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Icon Michael Anthony Hit With Personal Tragedy

Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire

Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album

Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart

Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction

Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV

Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album

Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future

Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn

Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance

Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour

Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'

Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show

• more

Page Too News Stories
Prince's 'Deliverance' EP Release In Limbo

Drake Didn't Receive All His Cash Money Alleges Lawsuit

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Concert Postponed Due To NBA Playoff Game

Charlie Puth Streams New Song 'Attention'

Lana Del Rey Reveals Collaboration With Sean Lennon

Nicki Minaj Releases Video For 'No Frauds' Featuring Drake and Lil Wayne

Video From Kendrick Lamar's Coachella Performance Goes Online

Selena Gomez And the Weeknd No Longer Camera Shy

Singled Out: Rahn Anthoni's I'll Trust You

New Prince EP With Unreleased Songs May Be Released Friday

Drake The Victim Of A Strange Break In

Lana Del Rey Streams New Song 'Lust For Life' Featuring The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran Pranked With Intentionally Misspelled Tattoo

B.o.B Announces North American Summer Tour

Major Lazer's 'Run Up' Remixed By Sub Focus

Jack Antonoff Performs New Bleachers Song On TV

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666

RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.