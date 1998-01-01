Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

If you're an Iron Maiden fan that currently doesn't have an extra pair of trousers in close range, I suggest you get one before continuing, because load-blowing might occur. For everyone else: It's Live After Death, but on DVD, which requires no further explanation when describing how instinctively awesome it is. What we have here is a visual recreation of a landmark show that's spiced up for your viewing enjoyment as it is stuffed with concerts, documentaries, and many more items that'll make you shout with joy; I promise you'll turn into an over-excited teenager in minutes. A lot of bands and labels will toss DVDs at you hoping you'll waste a few bucks on some crappy concert footage or whatever, but once in awhile, something like this will find its way to shelves and make everything around it obsolete. Live After Death has never been dethroned years after its crowning, yet our friends at Iron Maiden now have conquered a second live kingdom with this amazing gallery of history, might, and downright perfection.

Content wise, Iron Maiden's performance is energetic and full of power unlike any other group of their time. The classic lineup of Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain, Dave Murray, and Steve Harris rips through both epic and speedy numbers like "Rime of The Ancient Mariner" and "The Trooper" like it was part of their daily schedule; everything they perform is done wonderfully and clearly to the best of their thriving abilities. Of course, if you've even experienced Live After Death at all, you're probably already aware of how magical and downright forceful the band was in their prime, and that's something they'll always be known for. I mean how many squads could take a tune like "Revelations" and spice it up with so much voltage that it appears better live than on an actual record? Not many, I suppose.

But being able to finally witness this show visually is the real gem here. Iron Maiden's concert presence complies entirely with impressive stage motions, which clearly makes this whole enterprise much more attractive. It certainly was necessary to pump up these famous shows by simply acting upbeat and hyper throughout without any pauses; just keeping that adrenaline on the move was like a key to a door. I mean what's better than watching Steve Harris plucking his bass during rapid sections on faster numbers? What's better than viewing Nicko's slick drum fills? What's better than witnessing Bruce's killer mask he idolized during Powerslave and its epic majesty? Or how about observing Eddie's mummified corpse prancing around while pestering the entire Iron Maiden crew? That just can't be beat!

Iron Maiden's biographical series continues here as the main attractive of this set's second disc. Appropriately titled The History of Iron Maiden: Part 2, sixty minutes of interesting commentary from all five members shows them retracing their steps throughout the Powerslave writing process while giving some funny memories that emerged during the massive tour that followed. Nevertheless, our longtime friends regress back to those golden days and place every last detail about that time (including the unforgettable events that created "Mission From 'Arry") on a plate for you to indulge exactly what they devoured back then; it's actually a really good view, even if it might seem a little unneeded at hindsight. And that's not even mentioning the eastern European tour story, and many other great concerts of excellent proportions! Somebody get a bucket because I just came.

Years will pass like lines on a road, yet Iron Maiden's monumental show way back in 1985 shall still channel identical energy levels into both your headphones and television screen; there are few things out there that'll actually be masterful in multiple senses like Live After Death and its legacy. I can honestly conclude you'll adore this thing to death if you find the CD remotely fun at all, but even placing the classic show aside still leaves you in bed with an interesting documentary and other great additions. If you're ever going to buy at least one live DVD in your lifespan, make it this legendary performance that'll forever be known as metal's finest show ever forged by mortal men.