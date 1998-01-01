Halford plays guitar in many different styles here but it is his woozy slide work on "Elvis Shot the Television" that ramps up the surrealism factor that's brought to life by lyrics like, "Elvis shot the television/He shot the television/He shot the RCA…" That's the weird story for the album though; mostly Halford doles out alt country with liberal doses of soul and the occasional tender ballad ("10,000 Miles") or sweet remembrance ("Last Kiss".)

Halford is an exceptional storyteller and he penned everything here, and his guitar work is hot but not overly showy; keys man (and drummer) Adam Rossi gets plenty of room and shines on piano and organ in particular.

This is actually Halford's eighth release and if you haven't yet heard his stuff here's a real good place to start. Order your copy here.

