The best of the covers finds Joe Lynn covering himself; the effort opens with a stellar take on "Stone Cold," a song that Turner co-wrote with Ritchie Blackmore and Roger Glover and sang on Rainbow's 1982 album "Straight Between the Eyes."

Vivian Campbell handles Blackmore's guitar parts on "Stone Cold," and part of the fun here is listening for the guest players like Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Leslie West, Michael Schenker, Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, Al Pitrelli, Billy Sherwood, Steve Lukather, and most phenomenally, Turner's fellow Deep Purple alum Steve Morse who goes absolutely nuts with his fills and solos on Steve Miller's "Jungle Love."