However, the New Wave-y elements driving "Sometime Never," reinforce the truth that this is more than a strictly Americana act. First formed as a songwriting vehicle for its leader Mike Gladstone, Junkyardfieldtrip is, at the end of the day, a band built to support strong songwriting.

Junkyardfieldtrip saves the best for last with "We're All Here," which carries with it a magical, mystery tour of lovely power-pop elements. Beatle-esque, yes, but it also includes many of the melodic touchstones of what made 70s power-pop so memorable. Not Americana, not in the technical sense, but it's certainly the sounds that made American pop (and, okay, some British pop) so enjoyable during that era.

This self-titled album is so good, it'll keep you coming back for more, again and again.