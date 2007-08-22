Although "Come A Little Closer" quiets the storm down somewhat, "Feeling Alright" revs it up again. "I don't care if I'm trouble for your daughter" he warns during the latter. He's sworn to fun, loyal to none and never taking 'no' for an answer. Once again, this is a song you can easily hear the young John Mellencamp singing.

The album's title track finds Allen singing honestly about his lifestyle. It's about as introspective as this album gets. It also features a wonderfully rocking guitar solo propelling the groove. Allen closes the project with "Angelina," which is the album's most truly country-sounding track. With its two-stepping beat and twang-y electric guitars, it frames Allen in a distinctly country musical pose.

White Oak & Kerosene is fine release that marks Justin Allen as one to keep a keen eye on.

