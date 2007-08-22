Odetta sings about the opposite of being overly stressed with "Sunny Day," which features a keyboard part that skips along like a pebble thrown on the ocean. This album's title track finds Odetta singing with a much lighter tone. She can do the sexy mama thing just fine; she can also sound her age - so to speak - which is how she comes off on the title track, "Undertow."

With such a highly-developed sound mastered so early, this young singer is way ahead of the game. In contrast to the many lightweight divas clogging up the contemporary pop charts, Kylie Odetta's sophisticated singing style is a huge breath of fresh air.