McKay's sound is clean, with an emphasis on crunchy electric guitar. However, "Outta Sight Outta Mind" rolls to a clipped electro groove similar to Nine Inch Nails, a track that also features McKay singing in a Trent Reznor-like raspy scowl. "Until the Pain Is Gone," with its big production elements, brings 80s rock to mind. These bold sonics cannot mask the pain in McKay's heart, though. He begs at one point, "Can you forgive the weapon of words that I once used?" Beneath all the sky scrapers and opulent wealth of New York City beats many sad hearts. McKay's is one of these.

This artist has big dreams, and there's no home for big dreams quite like New York. This collection of songs has the potential to make McKay's musical dreams come true.



