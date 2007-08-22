Matt Chanway

Chanway also plays lead guitar for Assimilation, a Vancouver thrash band. But this six-song release is all guitar, all the time. Backed by bass and drum programming, Chanway plays with impressive dexterity. Most of these songs are played fast. So, even though it's a solo instrumental release, there are no faux-classical or jazz explorations.

As talented as Chanway is, his self-titled album is not exactly 'listening music.' Unless you're a guitarist yourself, you may have difficulty appreciating what Chanway can do with six strings. In fact, all the frantic playing may just make you a little on edge after listening all the way through. It is by no means easy listening. Then again, it wasn't at all too easy to create.



