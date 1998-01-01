If he rocked a little harder, he might draw comparisons to Radiohead. But rock & roll, it seems, is the furthest thing from his mind. Instead, as on "I Need," MesAlfie is more concerned with creating Nick Drake-like mini-dramas-put-to-music. He's based out of Italy, but he creates music that many times sounds distinctly English. "I'm Gonna Meet You" has a rhythmic propulsion that suggests Radiohead. But in contrast to that band, this song actually sounds a little hopeful. Thom Yorke would likely ask, 'Hopeful? What is this hopeful you speak of?'

Don't get all excited now, though. Hopeful songs are in short supply here, so take what you can get. If you like your sadness couched in beautiful sonic arrangements, though, Hey, Super should be your next audible stop.