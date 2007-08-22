With "Lady Rock & Roll," Llerna anthropomorphizes rock & roll. And much like a woman that once inspired him to believe he could change the world, this genre has somehow let him down. The good news, though, is Llerena is willing to give her a second chance. That old flame still burns.

Just as certain men seemingly love all women, Llerena loves most varieties of rock & roll. He's the guy that gets as excited about a Tom Petty classic rock concert, as he is about a local punk band's set, one imagines. If it's loud and enthusiastic, he's there.

Click the cover art to get your copy:



