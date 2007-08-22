"Home to You" is a slow, lo-fi track. It's in turns a meditation on lost dreams and regrets. It also includes a section where Wilson imagines a face-to-face conversation with god where he confronts the almighty about the supposed "wicked things he's done." With "Called and Raised," Miss Ohio revs it up a bit for a jangly rock song. It's not exactly a celebration; however, compared to this album's slower, sadder numbers, is a relative joy. With "Divine Order," Wilson takes another shot at religion by stating, "Jesus was just another man." The latter is sung over a blues-y groove. "Day Job" is a song about someone that's given up the adventure of being a musician, and chosen to take a predictable day job. "Bobby Fischer," which may or may not be about the famous chess player, is a fun and fast one. The album closes with "Simple Thing," which includes the timely reminder, "It's okay to feel alright." But that's about as enthusiastically hopeful Miss Ohio gets.

White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio, indeed, finds this band at its best.

