

Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

.

If ever there was an event that has a name that says it all, the Monsters of Rock Cruise 2018 is it. Set to take place aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise liner Navigator of the Seas Feb. 11-16, the massive floating rock festival will feature acts like Lita Ford, Tesla, Queensryche, Thunder, LA Guns, Winger and many others. Departing from Miami, the cruise will call at ports in Labadee, Haiti and Falmouth, Jamaica.

In all more than 35 acts will perform on the Monsters of Rock Cruise 2018. Besides those mentioned above the line-up will feature Kix, Y&T, Lynch Mob, British Lion featuring Steve Harris of Iron Maiden, Great White, Beasto Blanco, Vixen, Firehouse, Loudness, Doro and Pretty Maids. Also on hand will be Faster Pussycat, Paradise Kitty, Michael Sweet of Stryper, Madam X, Raven, the Quireboys, Tyketto, Dangerous Toys, Keel, Junkyard, and just announced, a special appearance by Rick Allen of Def Leppard. Rounding out the impressive roster are Autograph, Rhino Bucket, John Corabi, Lillian Axe, Mitch Malloy, Rough Cutt, the Iron Maidens, Kickin' Valentina, Jared James Nichols and Atomic Punks.

Cruise hosts this time out are Eddie Trunk, comedian Don Jamieson from VH1's "That Metal Show," Bay Area radio host Nikki Blakk, Jim Florentine, formerly of "That Metal Show" and Luc Carl of Sirius XM's "Hair Nation." They'll moderate Q&A's with the performers as well as host assorted special events. Other fun things that'll happen on the cruse include Gong Show Karaoke, the My RockNRoll Valentine Ball, artist/fan photo experience, a shipboard surfing competition, Cooking with Rock Stars with Lisa Tirone of "Chef it Up!," a "Star Wars" theme night and something called "So You Think You can Shred?"

Opportunities to hear music will be almost non-stop, but there's always all of the fun that the ship itself offers to indulge in too, and that includes getting your fill at restaurants, coffee bars and bars or shopping, maybe after trying your hand at boogie boarding at the FlowRider Surf Simulator, or taking the challenge that the rock-climbing wall offers. On the mellow side, there are pools and hot tubs and the pamper palace that is the Vitality at Sea Spa at the ready.

Lots of shore excursions are available at Labadee and Falmouth; activities at Labadee include the Dragon's Tail Coaster, the Dragon's Breath Flight Line and on-water adventures like WaveJet rides, kayak tours, parasailing and snorkel safaris. One of the ever-popular adventures in Falmouth is the Dunn's River Falls excursion; this is a hike from the sea to the top of the falls that takes place entirely in the river and that many consider to be the quintessential Jamaican experience.

The Monsters of Rock Cruise 2018 is expected to sell out and the final public sale of cabins has just begun. For more information and to book a cabin go here



advertisement

