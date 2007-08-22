The EP's standout track is "Drunk Off the Sun," which is a love song to the beach during summer. Sung to a reggae beat, Wade even announces within its lyric that Bob Marley's "Is It Love" comes on the radio (or coming out of whatever he was streaming from at the time), which gives a big clue about the song's original inspiration. Wade's happy spirit is contagious. If you don't long for a lazy beach day after listening to this song, you obviously haven't had the pleasure of living within reach of a beach community.

Although this is mainly an acoustic album, "Warning Signs" features a healthy string arrangement. It is an emotional song, and the strings give it the sort of drama that immediately gets the listener's attention. This serious song contrasts starkly with "Get Some," which is a much more positive, nighttime romance-seeking song. One must wonder, though, if the line, "We don't really like to think beyond right now" might be avoidance of the preceding "Warning Signs," sung about previously.

My Silent Bravery gives us five songs with Face to Face, and there's not a dud in the bunch.

