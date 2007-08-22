Songs like "Krazy Over U," despite its Prince-like title, has the roots-y, soul sound of an old Van Morrison tune. The instrumentation is organic, exemplified by the gospel-y groove and churchy piano part driving "Pray for Rain." With "Days Are Gone," Nescora sings -- over an especially bluesy, barroom country groove - about the passing of time.

It's difficult to precisely pinpoint Nescora's style. One moment he sounds like a man raised on Sam Cooke music, the next it appears he's been delightfully indoctrinated in the Sun Records catalog. He's a little like Houdini, in that he's constantly escaping simplistic categorization. The net result is a collection of warm, memorable songs that just feel so much more real than much of what's on the radio these days.



