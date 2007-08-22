Nescora - Some Place Some Where
Nescora, who once played basketball on the Puerto Rican Olympic basketball team, has lived a colorful life. He grew up in the East Village of Manhattan, where he fully soaked in soul music. The music he creates with Some Place Some Where is soulful, without exactly being strictly soul music.
Songs like "Krazy Over U," despite its Prince-like title, has the roots-y, soul sound of an old Van Morrison tune. The instrumentation is organic, exemplified by the gospel-y groove and churchy piano part driving "Pray for Rain." With "Days Are Gone," Nescora sings -- over an especially bluesy, barroom country groove - about the passing of time.
It's difficult to precisely pinpoint Nescora's style. One moment he sounds like a man raised on Sam Cooke music, the next it appears he's been delightfully indoctrinated in the Sun Records catalog. He's a little like Houdini, in that he's constantly escaping simplistic categorization. The net result is a collection of warm, memorable songs that just feel so much more real than much of what's on the radio these days.
