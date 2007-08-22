Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire
Based in West Virginia, Valput has been influenced by a lot of major downer acts, such as Depeche Mode and Pink Floyd. His songs are philosophical, as titles like "Left Alone with My Beliefs" and "Seeking the Truth" suggest. He many times sounds like a relatively traditional singer/songwriter, filtered through the vehicle of alternative and progressive rock.
The downside to Valput's recorded output rests with his darn near monotone singing voice. This lack of expression makes him sound eerily like an apathetic teenager at times, which is not appealing. He doesn't need to sing like a peppy, middle-aged homemaker, mind you, but a little more life in his larynx sure would have helped him better get his serious points across. Ironically, Noise Ratio Songs on Fire could have used just a little more of that hot stuff.
Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire
Rating:
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Looks Back In Landmarks Preview Clip
• John Fogerty and Brad Paisley Team For Veterans Tribute
• 'Sgt. Pepper's' Cover Updated To Feature Artists Lost in 2017
• Singled Out: The Coronas' Real Feel
• Nickelback Going Vegas Early Next Year
• 'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Details Revealed
• Metallica Release Live Videos From Antwerp Concert
• Robert Plant To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award Honor
• Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Reflects On Chester Bennington's Influence
• Weezer Rock 'Happy Hour' On 'The Late Late Show'
• Walk the Moon Stream New Song 'Kamikaze'
• Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Farewell Tour
• Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'
• Marilyn Manson Addresses Fake Gun Controversy
• Metallica Release Rare Classic Master Of Puppets Performance
• Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle
• Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar Featured on N.E.R.D's New Album
• Diddy Change His Name To Brother Love
• AWOLNATION Announce New Album 'Here Come The Runts'
• Liam Payne Recruits Bella Thorne For 'Bedroom Floor' Video
• Katy Perry Exhibit Set For Grammy Museum
• Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance With Kid Cudi On Stage
• Miley Cyrus Offers Condolences To Jimmy Fallon Over Mother's Passing
• Harry Styles Teases Forthcoming 'Kiwi' Video
• Little Big Town Release 'When Someone Stops Loving You' Video
• Alan Jackson Releases Nostalgic 'The Older I Get' Video
• Math Teacher Uses Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' As Learning Tool
• Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI
• Taylor Swift To Debut New Song During 'Scandal' Broadcast
• A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.