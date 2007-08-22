Maged is also a piano man, of sorts, and plays the keyboards on Light Years Away. He speaks for all of us when he complains about our culture's overabundance of political correctness with "PC Police." He also, vocally, references The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, with the track "Moment of Strength."

The best song on the release is "Half Moon," which features Maged's most passionate vocal, as well as a sweeping, epic musical arrangement.

If you enjoy relevant pop music, Light Years Away will bring you repeated pleasures.