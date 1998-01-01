Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

Nov. 9 - Sam Pace and the Gilded Grit at Rips, Phoenix

How many performers do you know who've been compared to both Tom Waits and Black Sabbath? Pace has been, and the soulful Austin-based singer and guitar player regularly racks up accolades in that city's annual Austin Music Awards. While he plays out often in Texas, Pace also takes his Gilded Grit band on the road once in a while and this Phoenix show is just one of several stops in Arizona; also catch Pace showcasing his new EP Judgement Eve: Part 1 when he appears in Sierra Vista Nov. 10 and Jerome Nov. 11 and 12.

Nov. 10 - Soulfly at the Marquee Theatre, Tempe

This will be a very special Soulfly show for a couple of reasons; firstly it is a hometown show for Soulfly main man Max Cavalera who is a resident of Phoenix. Secondly, the band will be playing the album Point Blank in its entirety; that's the (only) record that was released by Nailbomb, the punk/metal side project once helmed by Cavalera and Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel. Also on the bill will be Harms Way, Noisem and Lody Kong which features two more Cavaleras; Max's brother Igor and his son Zyon.

Nov. 12 - R.D. Olson at the Rhythm Room, Phoenix

Olson is a singer and blues harpist who lives in Prescott, Arizona, so while this Phoenix show is not exactly a hometown show, expect the crowd to be familiar with and deeply appreciative of every note from the local blues hero who is a member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame (and also its current vice president.) Olson has brand new music to play too; his latest is called Keep Walking Woman. Oh, and don't worry about what the initials R.D. really stand for; fans will tell you they stand for the "Real Deal!" Also on the bill are Beverley "Guitar" Watkins and Diana Rein.

Nov. 17 - Iration at the Van Buren, Phoenix

From Hawaii by way of Santa Barbara, CA, this popular reggae-influenced alt rock band will lay down the grooves at the Van Buren, the newest music club in Phoenix. Expect to hear new single "Borderlines" along with smash hit "Fly with Me" and lots of others from the band that spent the summer touring with Slightly Stoopid. Now headlining their own Intergalactic Tour, Iration will play after Fortunate Youth, Katastro and Through the Roots get the crowd warmed up.

Nov. 21 - Barb Wire Dolls at the Rebel Lounge, Phoenix

This band has its origins in an artist commune on the Greek island of Crete but they've been residents of Los Angeles for about seven years now. And something happened to them there that set their career in motion; they met the legendary Lemmy Kilmister who signed the band to his label Motorhead Music. The band, fronted by a singer name Isis Queen and featuring former pro surfer and skateboarder Pyn Doll on guitar, now has more than 800 shows under their belt and are touring in support of their second album, Rub My Mind. Russian band Svetlanas and Korean duo 57 will also perform.