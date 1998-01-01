Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

.
Our salute to prog rock this time out samples a mammoth box set from one of the genre's most-revered guitarists, a stunning new album from some elder statesmen of prog and a solo effort from one of today's most popular prog bands.

Steve Hillage - Searching for the Spark - (Madfish)
Hillage fans may have to save their pennies for a while in order to pick up a copy of this huge, limited edition box set from the one-time Gong guitarist. At 22-discs, the set contains all eight of Hillage's solo records plus six albums of live material and perhaps of the most interest to diehard fans, four full discs of demo and archive recordings. A sampler given to members of the press contains some of the rarities, like the psychedelic instrumental "AFTAGLID (Tambura Backing Track Mix - Pt. 2)" which is a rough mix from the sessions for the Fish Rising album, a 1977 vocal turn in the form of the Pink Floyd-ish "Beginning to See the Light" and an uncompleted, unreleased rehearsal from 1972 called "Madman's Rap" where keys player Dave Stewart (Hatfield and the North, Egg) creates a sonic tornado as he meshes with Hillage's guitar. Some of the included live cuts are the breezy "The Fire Inside" recorded in 1979, a 1977 take on "It's All Too Much" and a lengthy jam on "New Age Synthesis (Unzipping the Zype)" which first appeared on the studio portion of the Live Herald album. Also included in the box set are several posters, two booklets, an enamel badge, a 60-page scrap book and a certificate of authenticity personally signed by Hillage. Get your copy here.

Van Der Graaf Generator - Do Not Disturb - (Esoteric Antenna)
It's great to once again hear the voice of Peter Hammill back in action. The singer will turn 69-years-old later this year but he's in fine form throughout and on opening cut "Aloft" where the arrangement leaps from segment to segment, sometimes recalling a Pink Floyd-ish, David Gilmour/Roger Waters tug of war. "Alfa Berlina" begins with trippy effects before Hammill recites the song's first few lines before the melody kicks in; he also momentarily flirts with hitting some high notes as the song works its way to a simple but extremely catchy chorus. From the almost-boogie of "Forever Falling" to the delicate instrumental "Shikata Ga Nai" to the early Jethro Tull-recalling "(Oh No! I Must Have Said) Yes," Do Not Disturb is solid and satisfying all the way through. With the band rounded out by keys and bass man Hugh Banton and percussion master Guy Evans, Do Not Disturb is bound to please longtime fans as well as give new fans a stellar entry point to the work of one of prog's legacy bands. Get your copy here

Richard Barbieri - Planets + Persona - (K Scope)
The former member of Japan and current member of Porcupine Tree steps out for his third solo effort, and here the keyboards wizard offers a set of mostly lengthy instrumental jams, ranging from the synth and loops-driven "Solar Sea" to the sublime, sax-enhanced proggy jazz of "New Found Land" to the ethereal, drifting-in-space downbeat groove of "Interstellar Medium." The three-part "Night of the Hunter" is the album's centerpiece; clocking in at over 10-minutes, the work is delicate but striking, a shooting star in an otherwise static night sky. The cosmically-themed album wraps with "Solar Storm," a more manic answer to "Solar Sea." Get your copy here.

advertisement

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dave Grohl Leads Sammy Hagar Acoustic Event Lineup- ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show- more

Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness- Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online- Wx-Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets Time In Band- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Page Too:
Fetty Wap Reportedly Involved In Argument That Led To Shootings- Adele Says She May Never Tour Again- Drake Shatters Record With 'More Life' Release- The Chainsmokers- more

John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report- Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses- John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Leads Lineup For Sammy Hagar's Acoustic-4-A Cure

ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

Mastodon Releasing Limited Edition Coloring Book Cover

Apocalyptica Announce 20th Anniversary Metallica Album Tour

Chuck Berry Hits Top 40 For First Time In Almost 45 Years

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Announce U.S. Tour

Eric Church Rocks Pearl Jam Song In Concert

Phoenix Announce North America Tour Dates

Ringo Starr And His All-Starr Band Announce Fall Tour

Bob Dylan 1961 Handwritten Lyrics To Be Auctioned

The Outlaws Announce Spring Tour Dates and Stream New Lyric Video

Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Sparks Funny Reaction From Kids

Madame Mayhem Announces Live Dates With Art of Anarchy, Bobaflex

Chris Price Announces New Album 'Stop Talking'

Raging Fire Announce New Album These Teeth Are Sharp

• more

Page Too News Stories
Fetty Wap Reportedly Involved In Argument That Led To Shootings

Adele Says She May Never Tour Again

Drake Shatters Record With 'More Life' Release

The Chainsmokers Release New Single 'The One'

Harry Styles Reveals Release Date For Debut Solo Single

Sam Hunt Working On New Music But Has Bigger Priority

One Direction's Liam Payne Becomes A Proud Father

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Share Ed Sheeran Cover

Nicki Minaj May Change New Video Following London Terror Attacks

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Talks New Music Ahead Of ACMs

Elton John's 70th Birthday Bash Included Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams and More

Royal Blood Share Tease For Sophomore Album

Chance The Rapper Tweets That He Is Looking For An Intern

Sia's 'Sesame Street' Appearance Goes Online

Wiz Khalifa Angers Colombians By Visiting Pablo Escobar's Grave

Luke Combs Announces Debut Album 'This One's For You'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.