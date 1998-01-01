The only absolute truth in the Prong catalog is Victor's voice, which still rings with those flexible punky shouts that have worked in crossover, thrash, and even the group's odd foray into groove/industrial. Prong has been a total musical drifter otherwise, as noted by the aforementioned stylistic shifts and their tendency to shake things up. While this is molded by the same hands of "Power of the Damager," which brought Prong back to the land of crossover/thrash, it's clear that the foundation has been flooded somewhat by past influences, and not ones that work well. This is not experimental; the songs range from thrash explosions ("Sense of Ease") to groove structures of the band's 90s material. This is a decent setup, because there is a large area for Prong to explore creatively, hence why "Carved into Stone" was easily the best Prong record in twenty years.
However, the deterioration of this theme which reared its head on "Ruining Lives" appears to have gained more ground, unfortunately. The riffs lack teeth, the variance in substance ranges from excellent ("Sense of Ease," "In Spite of Hindrances") to worthy of a trip to Planned Parenthood, and the album progressively falls back on the modern influences that gutted Prong's quality output in another life. The title track, "Do Nothing," and "With Dignity" run with an alternative rock base that would make Robb Flynn cream his jeans. What the hell is this sh*t? These are the influences that helped bury Prong during its dark age, yet here they are renewed, shining in their abysmal, irksome glory. Stuff like this is bad enough to give you scabies.
"X - No Absolutes" lives up to its name: The letter 'X' represents the unknown-it is a variable of no absolutes. Prong, once caught in a creative vacuum that led to Victor hitting the restart button, sees itself lumbering down a familiar path from which its identity becomes nebulous and dormant. The pieces that had rebuilt the Prong machine to its peak on "Carved into Stone" crumbled on "Ruining Lives" and now appear like an accident of birth, begging to be put out of their misery without whispering a word. "X - No Absolutes" offers no solutions, no remedies, no clemency for its obvious predilection to put a group on the rise once more on the decline. While not a total mess, it teeters on the brink of becoming one, and that might be more distressing than a conclusive plummet. Before the fall comes a loss of footing.
Prong's X - No Absolutes
Rating:
• Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career
• Cliff Burton's 92-Year-Old Dad Hits The Road With Metallica
• Evanescence Announce 'Synthesis' Album And Tour
• David Bowie Featured In New Episode of 'Twin Peaks'
• Singled Out: Voldo Blanka's Go Your Way
• Liam Gallagher's Late Show Performances Streaming Online
• Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Single 'Walk on Water'
• At The Drive-In Release 'Call Broken Arrow' Video
• Prince Gets Purple Pantone Color 'Love Symbol No. 2'
• Seether Release 'Betray and Degrade' Music Video
• Truckfighters Announce North American Tour
• Green Day Release 'Troubled Times' Video
• Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call
• Def Leppard Stream Full Step Inside Hysteria At 30 Documentary
• Lamb Of God Star Further Explains Hiatus Plans
• Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short
• Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Friends'
• Bruno Mars Releases 'Versace on the Floor' Video Starring Zendaya
• Kenny Chesney Releases 'All the Pretty Girls' Music Video
• Wiz Khalifa Releases Cameo Filled 'Something New' Video
• Miley Cyrus Apologizes For Missing Teen Choice Awards
• Selena Gomez Parodies A News Anchor For Coach
• Thomas Rhett And Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Girl
• 'Weird Al' Yankovic Shows Off His Diplomatic Skills
• Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang With Justin Timberlake For Apollo
• Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder
• DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations
• Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video
• A$AP Ferg Releases 'Nasty (Who Dat)' Featuring Migos
• Singled Out: Pat Scarlett's 4th Of July
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.